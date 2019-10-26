OU football: Twitter reacts to Kansas State's upset of Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. — No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) fell Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12), 48-41, Saturday afternoon.
Here are the best reactions from the game:
Jalen Hurts got some lower-body strength, man.— Ben Kercheval (@BenKercheval) October 26, 2019
A bubble screen flea flicker!— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) October 26, 2019
LINCOLN RILEY LIKES TO HAVE FUN— Crimson & Scream Machine (@CCMachine) October 26, 2019
We just saw a double-pass flea flicker. What is happening.#Sooners— John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) October 26, 2019
JALEN HURTS WILL NOT BE DENIED.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/uB3jANyRIS— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 26, 2019
Jalen Hurts doesn't get enough credit as an improviser.— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) October 26, 2019
Jalen Hurts every Saturday morning pic.twitter.com/U7pydLV9VI— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) October 26, 2019
Oklahoma D having a 2018 flashback thus far today. That’s not a good thing for the Sooners.— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) October 26, 2019
Jalen not carrying the ball high and tight and I have an issue with it.— Crimson & Scream Machine (@CCMachine) October 26, 2019
Riley playing it conservative. Gonna trust his defense, which has been gashed early and now down one starting corner. pic.twitter.com/zJSwXnh9FP— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 26, 2019
Weird that Alex Grinch dressed up as Mike Stoops for Halloween— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 26, 2019
This ... is nonsensical pic.twitter.com/LmNWBcbI4d— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 26, 2019
Reminder: K-State hasn't beaten OU here since 1996.— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) October 26, 2019
The one Big 12 game has more points than the three Big Ten games combine.— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) October 26, 2019
The universe is at peace.
Bigger mystery?— Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) October 26, 2019
1) Riley waiting so long to name Kyler Murray starter over Austin Kendall last yr
2) Calum Sutherland getting starting FG job over Gabe Brkic this one
Uh oh, Sooners. K-State up 34-23. Wildcats have scored on six straight drives.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 26, 2019
https://t.co/BWu5zNzkPn pic.twitter.com/nSmHJ0AOvb— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 26, 2019
When did Mike Stoops come back?— Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) October 26, 2019
CeeDee Lamb scored on this play. pic.twitter.com/WGVOEsnebR— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) October 26, 2019
You got anymore of those CeeDee Lamb plays Lincoln? pic.twitter.com/rDRoQrLXiw— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) October 26, 2019
