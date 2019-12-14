OU football: Twitter reacts to Joe Burrow winning Heisman Trophy over Jalen Hurts, others

For the first time since 2016, the Heisman Trophy winner does not reside in Norman.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was awarded college football's most prestigious honor Saturday night in New York, beating out Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.
Former Sooner quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the award in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
If the Heisman ceremony drags on, look at Billy Sims’ jacket and imagine what you would order at his BBQ spot.— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 15, 2019
Billy Sims "Boomer" count: 1— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 15, 2019
Damn did not know Jalen Hurts had better numbers this year than Manziel in his Heisman year. pic.twitter.com/O4u2ZPOiCn— Saturday Down South (@SDS) December 15, 2019
Super classy move by Burrow to go hug Ryan Day.— John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) December 15, 2019
FUN FACT: Joe Burrow is the first No. 9 to win the Heisman Trophy.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 15, 2019
I’m old enough to remember the last 10 years, when LSU fans would have been elated to have an above-average QB much less a runaway Heisman winner.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 15, 2019
Joe Burrow wins the Heisman Trophy, not Jalen Hurts. They'll get to play each other in a couple weeks. College football is a lot of fun.— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) December 15, 2019
How much of a favorite has Joe Burrow been to win the Heisman Trophy?Justin Fields mentioned yesterday that he hadn’t written an acceptance speech even in case. If he won, he joked that he'd wing it.— Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) December 15, 2019
OU's Heisman streak ends.Although, the streak of transfer QBs taking the Heisman continues.— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) December 15, 2019
Jalen Hurts may not win the Heisman, but that scene in the end zone after the Baylor game will live in Sooner lore forever.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 15, 2019
The Burrow family doesn't get emotional. Jamie Burrow has seen his father cry twice in his life. Almost none of them have seen Joe Burrow get emotional. He's an emotional wreck on stage.— Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 15, 2019
Jalen Hurts finishes second in the Heisman voting. I can’t adequately express how impressive this is. He and Lincoln Riley sure did make this whole thing work, didn’t they?— ok sooner (@CCMachine) December 15, 2019
Really cool speech from Burrow, especially about the impoverished area he comes from. "Just a kid from Ohio." His love for coach O is amazing. Passionate kid. Very impressive.#Heisman— John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) December 15, 2019
That’s a great moment between a player and a coach. Sports!— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 15, 2019
This is even higher than his ridiculously high completion percentage. https://t.co/nmhNlg5g3K— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 15, 2019
LSU really deserves a rowdy-ass fan to be there yelling something, anything, ala Billy Sims. It's the Tigers' moment.— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) December 15, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.