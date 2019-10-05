You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Twitter reacts to Jalen Hurts' slow day, Sooners' sloppy win over Kansas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts after scoring a touchdown during the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

LAWRENCE — It wasn't pretty. 

But No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) took care of business Saturday, beating Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) 45-20.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments