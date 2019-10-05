OU football: Twitter reacts to Jalen Hurts' slow day, Sooners' sloppy win over Kansas

LAWRENCE — It wasn't pretty.
But No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) took care of business Saturday, beating Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) 45-20.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:
It appears Kansas’ captains are shaking hands with #Sooners’— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) October 5, 2019
OU has Texas next week and they can't run the ball vs Kansas. pic.twitter.com/mgwh48lgme— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) October 5, 2019
October 5, 2019
When they watch it tomorrow, even Alex Grinch is going to say, "jiminy, that was some throw."— Clay Horning (@clayhorning) October 5, 2019
When they watch it tomorrow, even Alex Grinch is going to say, "jiminy, that was some throw."— Clay Horning (@clayhorning) October 5, 2019
Between Snoop Dogg, acrobatic dancers and Kansas becoming the first team to score a first-quarter point on the #Sooners all year ... this is a hell of a weekend in Lawrence so far, man.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 5, 2019
Checking in on the state of Oklahoma... pic.twitter.com/I9e9BmId64— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 5, 2019
I am having flashbacks of the game in Norman last year.— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) October 5, 2019
Went to a brunch screening of the Joker, emerged to a fundamentally broken reality pic.twitter.com/v6g6aN2R8m— Jesse Pound (@jesserpound) October 5, 2019
October 5, 2019
WINNER https://t.co/RaPJWzgidw— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 5, 2019
Oklahoma with the fourth and goal punt.— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) October 5, 2019
“Last time OU had first and goal, the Sooners punted”— Allen Kenney (@BlatantHomerism) October 5, 2019
I want Snoop for halftime entertainment— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 5, 2019
Rhamondre Perine reporting for duty.— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) October 5, 2019
Jalen Hurts is really good.— Braxton Jones (@KWCHBraxton) October 5, 2019
Jalen Hurts is so good at sidestepping pressure— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 5, 2019
Jalen Hurts' fake was so smooth 😮 pic.twitter.com/EJ2QATa9pY— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 5, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.