OU football: Twitter reacts to Jalen Hurts' record-breaking day, Sooners' big win over UCLA

PASADENA, California — Jalen Hurts is at it again.
Hurts and No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) dominated UCLA (0-3) Saturday night, leading the Sooners to a 48-14 win.
Check out the best Twitter reactions to the game:
The Chip Kelly/UCLA era at this point feels completely hopeless— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 15, 2019
Loud. pic.twitter.com/ZQwyL4Yd9a— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 15, 2019
UCLA just celebrated their softball national championship on the field. Ummmm time to run it up— Teddy Lehman (@TedLehman11) September 15, 2019
Jalen Hurts has 99 yards rushing.— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 15, 2019
There is 12 minutes left in the 1st quarter.
Jalen Hurts just ran 4 times on OU's opening drive FOR NINETY-NINE YARDS AND A TOUCHDOWN. Heisman that.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 15, 2019
Tre Brown becomes the 3rd Oklahoma DB to get an INT this season. #Sooners had 3 DBs with a pick all of last season (Motley, Barnes, Norwood).— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) September 15, 2019
Jalen Hurts brings me so much joy but I grew up my entire life HATING Oklahoma football pic.twitter.com/47hIVaV0nR— Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) September 15, 2019
Jalen Hurts at halftime ...— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 15, 2019
➡️ 3 total TDs
➡️ 347 total YDs
➡️ 10/14 Comp/Att pic.twitter.com/gxFTA1gdpp
Jalen Hurts has been crazy good tonight. And Chip Kelly has a mountain to climb at UCLA.— Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) September 15, 2019
Same. pic.twitter.com/aAll37NCEz— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 15, 2019
Lincoln Riley is not wanting to show anything in the second half ahead of playing 'BYE' next week.— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) September 15, 2019
THAT’S the throw people have been waiting to see from Jalen Hurts. He becomes even modestly consistent with that ball and #Sooners offense is just terrifying.— Josh McCuistion (@JLMcCuistion) September 15, 2019
Patriots legend Drake Stoops— Longtime Dallas Renegades Fan Account (@RedDirtSport) September 15, 2019
Such a beautiful place to play a football game. I had to get a timelapse as the sun went down. #Sooners #UCLA #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/dDoBe6wZuW— Nathan Thompson (@NathanDThompson) September 15, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.