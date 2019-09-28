OU football: Twitter reacts to Jalen Hurts' Heisman performance vs Texas Tech

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) impressed in its Big 12 opener Saturday, beating Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12), 55-16.
Here's the best Twitter reactions from the game:
Gabrielle Union picking OU and giving a shoutout to Jalen. pic.twitter.com/nY8Bj9ja6k— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) September 28, 2019
No excuse play like a champion https://t.co/U7sOAAMTM3— Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) September 28, 2019
THREE AND OUT pic.twitter.com/VBZacIEs56— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) September 28, 2019
OU said pic.twitter.com/boLgm8ndaG— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) September 28, 2019
Was that another three-and-out for the defense? #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/DZckZKxlPg— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 28, 2019
Live look at Lincoln Riley pic.twitter.com/1h9y5jTv4H— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) September 28, 2019
Related: pic.twitter.com/neCFiMpEaT— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) September 28, 2019
@ballout_charlie Boy keep making me proud 🔥🔥— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) September 28, 2019
Charleston Rambo pic.twitter.com/ft1cuIoTJI— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) September 28, 2019
Charleston Rambo: Unstoppable college wide receiver or homicidal former soldier mowing people down while wearing Vineyard Vines and Sperrys?— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 28, 2019
CeeDee Lamb scored on this play. pic.twitter.com/MjHW5tAPgc— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) September 28, 2019
34.1 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @OU_Football can he play QB??? 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/knlDSJoCGe— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 28, 2019
Jalen Hurts = still good. #analysis— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 28, 2019
BuT bUt JaLeN hUrTs DoEsN't FiT Ou'S sYsTeM. https://t.co/Al6e6fjivf— Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) September 28, 2019
My goodness @JalenHurts may obliterate every QB record known to mankind.— Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) September 28, 2019
