OU football: Twitter reacts to Jalen Hurts' Heisman-esque debut, Sooners' win over Houston

No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) beat Houston (0-1) 49-31 Sunday night after a stellar performance from senior quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Here are the best Twitter reactions:
#Sooners defense forces a three-and-out to begin the 2019 season! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/ce9aSoYBxG— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 1, 2019
That was OU’s best defensive sequence in like 4 years.— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 1, 2019
3 plays.— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2019
61 yards.
40 seconds.
7-0 lead.
Oklahoma's offense is wasting NO time 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nRcLVy55R3
Competent defense being played.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 2, 2019
Alex Grinch just nominated to @OU_Football Hall of Fame. 👍🏼😉🏈— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) September 2, 2019
Oklahoma hiring Lincoln Riley is probably the great personnel move of the decade in college athletics https://t.co/vHLbCRVKPe— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 2, 2019
When I left OU, people would ask me who I thought was going to be OU’s starting quarterback. My answer? It doesn’t matter. Coach Riley is too good of an offensive mind. The system is fool proof. 4 years and 3 QBs later, I think I’m correct. #LincolnForHeisman— Justice Hansen (@justicekhansen) September 2, 2019
Wow Jalen Hurts is eatinggg— Luther Maddy (@luthermaddy_) September 2, 2019
Oklahoma has a game on the video board that's a Heisman Trophy shuffle, where you have to pick the right one of the seven Heisman Trophies.— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 2, 2019
That is an UNBELIEVABLE flex.
I’ve been tuning in and out tonight ...— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 2, 2019
But how good does Jalen Hurts look? Lean and mean.
Great player.
Jalen Hurts looking phenomenal in this offense— Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) September 2, 2019
Live look at Houston fans as Oklahoma goes up 42-17 pic.twitter.com/0Jtt6y1cX9— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 2, 2019
Jalen Hurts college football player of the week— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 2, 2019
Here's the thing guys: As long as Lincoln Riley is calling plays, the quarterback is going to be damn good. Riley is SO GOOD at molding his offense with the QB he has. He is letting Jalen Hurts loose -- he didn't have that at Bama.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 2, 2019
Love what Jalen Hurts dad just said: Jalen is back where he belongs. Yes, sir. "Coach Riley kinda unleashed him." Yes, he did.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 2, 2019
Heisman Rankings:— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 2, 2019
T1. A whole buncha people including Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts poking into the heisman forefront— SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 2, 2019
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻| _
┻┳| •.•)
┳┻|⊂ﾉ
┻┳|
Definition of a #FootballGuy:@CoachSBeamer has stitches between his eyes from celebrating Jeremiah Hall’s early TD. Allegedly, he head butted Hall...while Hall was still wearing his helmet. Incredible.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) September 2, 2019
