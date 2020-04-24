OU football: Twitter reacts to Jalen Hurts getting selected by Eagles

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 53 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.
Hurts, after leading the Sooners to a 12-2 record and a Big 12 championship in his lone season at OU, was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft and the third Sooner drafted overall.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the pick:
With the No. 53 overall pick, the @Eagles select @OU_Football QB @JalenHurts! 📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/AQ3HcLk2Ln— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
Congrats @JalenHurts So proud!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ykn60XyK6V— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) April 25, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles have drafted Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/0CX9chPCHy— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 25, 2020
Seriously, good for Jalen Hurts. Effectively permanently benched in the title game in January '18, and didn't start a game again for 20 months. At one point, at Bama, NFL teams were evaluating him as a RB prospect.To go in Round 2 as a QB here is a testament to the work he did.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 25, 2020
Jalen Hurts already in the weight room— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) April 25, 2020
I don’t get the Jalen Hurts thing.— Russillo (@ryenarussillo) April 25, 2020
Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz discussing that time their backups came in for them and won championships. pic.twitter.com/p7JmNB0D9j— Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) April 25, 2020
"I'm fascinated by this pick." - @kurt13warner @JalenHurts is on his way to Philly!📺: 2020 #NFLDraft LIVE on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/LWGU3Sb1JY— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 25, 2020
Norman to Philly! Let's run it back @JalenHurts 💪 #boomer #flyeaglesfly— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 25, 2020
Jalen Hurts is a talented player and can be in the Taysom Hill mode but this team has so many other needs.— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) April 25, 2020
Love to see quarterbacks of the future Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts take over for their franchises, in desperate need of starting quarterbacks— Arif Hasan, but inside 🏠 (@ArifHasanNFL) April 25, 2020
#Eagles pick Jalen Hurts was my #2 QB in the draft class; his game, and college career trajectory, is very similar Dak Prescott. Interested to see how he continues to grow his game in Philly— Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) April 25, 2020
The Eagles take Jalen Hurts in the second round.Never forget when he brought Oklahoma back from down 25 points at Baylor. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vAUffJ0XOF— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2020
I believe in Jalen Hurts. I'm surprised Philly took him. Eagles must not trust Wentz's durability and they might want to use Jalen as an occasional runner/passer. He's capable of leading an NFL team to the playoffs as a starting QB.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 25, 2020
Carson Wentz realizing he played a whole season (mostly) healthy with Cheesecake Factory waiters playing WR only for the Eagles go and take Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/bKExQJylU5— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 25, 2020
Let's go to a live look at Carson Wentz hearing that the Eagles picked Jalen Hurts: pic.twitter.com/ZnumH1Q4AW— The Ringer (@ringer) April 25, 2020
You don't draft someone at that slot and not have a plan for him to be your longterm quarterback. https://t.co/zRg7aX0JxV— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) April 25, 2020
The last three drafts, OU QBs have gone 1, 1 and 53 overall— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 25, 2020
QBU. Plain and simple https://t.co/nuALUtjLrI— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) April 25, 2020
Wrote a lot about Jalen Hurts this past year. The good. The bad. And the ugly.Here's some of the good, #Eagles fans. My profile on Hurts ahead of the 2019 season: https://t.co/rKbUTOseMn— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) April 25, 2020
