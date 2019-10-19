OU football: Twitter reacts to Jalen Hurts' big day, Sooner Schooner accident

From a big day out of Jalen Hurts to the Sooner Schooner rolling over, the Sooners had an eventful Saturday to say the least.
No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) dominated West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) Saturday, winning 52-14.
Interesting jersey choice today. Turns out she bought in during the Blake Bell days. pic.twitter.com/dqhToASzT2— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) October 19, 2019
It's finally Austin Kendall time in Norman.— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) October 19, 2019
Recap of West Virginia's first offensive series pic.twitter.com/S6NHXoflg2— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) October 19, 2019
BREAKING NEWS: Ceedee Lamb can be tackled. #Sooners— Josh McCuistion (@JLMcCuistion) October 19, 2019
RAMBO! Jalen’s 2nd TD pass of the day and when this offense is on, they cannot be stopped pic.twitter.com/ZwFEkMGB99— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 19, 2019
Would like to force a turnover on defense again. pic.twitter.com/Qbz2z1OjAO— K. Mehrabian (@KMehrabianCCM) October 19, 2019
That play felt a lot like Kenneth Murray is looking at Austin Kendall and saying ‘don’t make me do this, don’t make me do this’...— Josh McCuistion (@JLMcCuistion) October 19, 2019
There is no Sooner Schooner after the OU score. Just a Ruf/Nek with a flag. The crowd cheers regardless.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) October 19, 2019
After this touchdown, a long Ruf/Nek runs onto the field with the flag #Sooners— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) October 19, 2019
If it makes a ~100 yard round trip, then Lincoln Riley's offense has put about 19.7 miles on the schooner since arriving in Norman.— Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) October 19, 2019
This is really his fault.pic.twitter.com/TVkgxwWdqx
The RUF/NEKS pushed the Schooner down Jenkins Ave. The horses have been loaded in their trailer.— Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) October 19, 2019
Such a strange scene. pic.twitter.com/PSoA29rFuq
An OU spokesperson said there were no injuries in the Schooner wreck, but the camera operator inside the wagon is "being checked." #Sooners— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) October 19, 2019
"Overall, they're going to be okay."— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 19, 2019
Thankfully everyone walked away after the Sooner Schooner tipped over. pic.twitter.com/J1dwTP9xS8
