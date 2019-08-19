You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Twitter reacts to Jalen Hurts being named starting quarterback

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts poses with Sooner in the spring game April 12.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley named transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback for the 2019 season on Monday. 

Hurts, who arrived on campus in January, was in a quarterback battle with redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler, and Riley has insisted that it's been close.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments