OU football: Twitter reacts to Jalen Hurts being named starting quarterback

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley named transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback for the 2019 season on Monday.
Hurts, who arrived on campus in January, was in a quarterback battle with redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler, and Riley has insisted that it's been close.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Stunning. Jalen Hurts is Oklahoma’s starting QB.— George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) August 19, 2019
August 19, 2019
Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields named starting QBs today at Oklahoma and Ohio State. Who saw this coming? I shudder to think what shocking news is on tap for us this afternoon.— Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 19, 2019
Fun to see the QB dominoes fall today, and it's funny it all goes back to Jake Fromm flipping from Bama to Georgia. That resulted in Tua at Bama, Jalen Hurts leaving Bama, Jacob Eason leaving Georgia & Justin Fields leaving Georgia. Now, Hurts is OU's starter, Fields is OSU's.— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 19, 2019
In Hurts we trust @JalenHurts— J.D. Runnels jr. (@Just_JD38) August 19, 2019
Congrats to Jalen Hurts on being the #1 pick.— Ethan (@Ethan_JWS) August 19, 2019
You knew the #OU QB announcement was coming this week, sorta has to for all parties involved.— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) August 19, 2019
Still, earliest the decision has been rendered by Riley in the 3 battles he's coached for #Sooners.
2015 - Baker Mayfield (8/24)
2018 - Kyler Murray (8/22)
2019 - Jalen Hurts (8/19)
Bold take , but @JalenHurts https://t.co/UVI5irCdV7— KP (@KendrickPrater_) August 19, 2019
Joe what does this mean? Do we win it all? Where does Jalen take his O line to lunch????— Paighten🆒Harkins (@PaightenHarkins) August 19, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.