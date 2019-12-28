OU football: Twitter reacts to disastrous first half, Joe Burrow shredding Oklahoma's defense

ATLANTA — Well, that's as bad as it gets.
No. 4 Oklahoma trails No. 1 LSU 49-14 at the half after just a disastrous first 30 minutes, with the Tigers' Joe Burrow throwing seven touchdown passes.
Here are the best reactions to the game:
If Oklahoma averages -2.0 yards per play today it will have a difficult time winning the football game.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 28, 2019
Shank. About as bad of a start as you can have without a turnover.— Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) December 28, 2019
Alright ready for this game to start— Fan of the 13x Big XII Championship Havers (@RedDirtSport) December 28, 2019
I’m at a watch party with a house full of #Sooners fans. Already overheard twice: “Sheesh, get me another beer!”— Dekota Gregory (@dekotagregory) December 28, 2019
I'm scared to guess how many times Oklahoma fans are going to have the phrase "tiger bait" hurled at them today if that start was any indication of what's to come. #CFBPlayoff— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) December 28, 2019
Oklahoma's first drive against Alabama last year: 3 plays, -6 yards.First drive against LSU: 3 plays, -6 yards.— Mark Cooper (@mark_cooperjr) December 28, 2019
Lincoln Riley should switch to Tua before it’s too late— B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 28, 2019
Lincoln playing the UGA Rose Bowl long game strategy. Smart. pic.twitter.com/5opyEFIriN— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) December 28, 2019
CeeDee Lamb. Sir— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 28, 2019
OU moving CeeDee Lamb in the slot is a move you will continue to see more of. Ou ran Hurts, got some mojo, and than went up top to CeeDee. Don’t let great LSU corners play bump in run on outside. Now will LSU put Stingley jr or Fulton in the slot? Chess match to come.— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 28, 2019
Jalen Hurts throwing 50 50 balls to Cee Dee Lamb pic.twitter.com/z2EfEGgvJ2— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 28, 2019
"I'm him."- CeeDee Lamb pic.twitter.com/qZzmqYjItC— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 28, 2019
LOL I am never going to call for a pass interference flag but LOL wow.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 28, 2019
In what world is that not pass interference?— Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) December 28, 2019
SAINTS FANS SO CONFLICTED RIGHT NOW— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 28, 2019
🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/aPqm3eTvRw— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 28, 2019
Bro wassup with these refs bro— Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) December 28, 2019
These refs are trash.— Rufus Alexander (@Rufus_Alexander) December 28, 2019
Refereeing is hard. These ACC officials are making it look impossible.— Big 12 Refs (@Big12Refs) December 28, 2019
Y-I-K-E-S— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) December 28, 2019
Yeah I’ll see y’all at 7 for the other game....— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 28, 2019
Do I think LSU can score 80 today? Let me get back to you on that.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 28, 2019
Delarrin Turner-Yell would have helped. Blue-chip safeties from, say, Owasso and Booker T would have helped more.— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) December 28, 2019
Joe Burrow is on pace for 12 touchdowns. This is bonkers.— Mark Cooper (@mark_cooperjr) December 28, 2019
YOU get a touchdown pass and YOU get a touchdown pass and YOU get a touchdown pass ...— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 28, 2019
I’m just saying, if both coaches agree to it we can get a running clock in the second half— Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) December 28, 2019
First half recap pic.twitter.com/57lo2RhXa1— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 28, 2019
And they told me I wasn’t good enough lol.....— Myles Slusher (@mylesslusher) December 28, 2019
FIRST HALF RECAP pic.twitter.com/egmf4rEXfg— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 28, 2019
In fairness to Oklahoma, this was probably going to happen to whoever faced them. This was the year for a three-team Playoff.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 28, 2019
Live look at Oklahoma fans #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/cfnpHiX6M8— ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2019
It should be reiterated that tonight really isn’t about Oklahoma. This is about LSU and Joe Burrow being THAT good.— Braden Gall (@BradenGall) December 28, 2019
Oklahoma fans: we have beer...and liquor— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) December 28, 2019
Onside kick and then????? pic.twitter.com/6lffo75SIp— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 29, 2019
Why the heck is Joe Burrow still in the game? No reason at all!!!!!!!— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 29, 2019
