OU football: Twitter reacts to Dallas Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy over Lincoln Riley

After reports surfaced on Sunday that the Dallas Cowboys front office planned to "take the temperature" on Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley for its head coaching vacancy, the team hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday to fill the opening.
Breaking: The Cowboys are expected to hire former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, first reported by FOX Sports and confirmed by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/T1IetQ3Kts— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2020
McCarthy will replace the recently fired Jason Garrett, who had been Dallas' head coach since 2010.
After much nervous speculation from Sooner fans, it appears that Lincoln Riley will be staying in Norman for now. Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the Cowboys' hiring of McCarthy over Riley:
And there ya go. https://t.co/jdo10vZwQ0— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 6, 2020
Still say Lincoln Riley stays at #OU until he either doesn’t love recruiting anymore OR when he has his best team and still can’t narrow gap.That best team, IMO? The 2021 #Sooners. We’ll see. https://t.co/VDifLVxmDP— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 6, 2020
Alright, Alright, Alright!!!! I’m a big fan of this hire for the #Cowboys!! I’ve thought for weeks McCarthy would be the best candidate for the job. And now #Sooners fans can rest easy!! As we have discussed for a longtime now, Lincoln isn’t going anywhere. https://t.co/wUvpwynMPJ— Dusty Dvoracek (@DustyDvoracek) January 6, 2020
Lincoln Riley was never going to the Cowboys because 1) he loves recruiting too much and 2) he feels like these next few years he may just have his most national title-worthy teams yet. https://t.co/uUYIdgMgJR— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 6, 2020
Did the possibility of a future partnership with @Eddie_Rado and a desire for a skybridge on Campus Corner keep @LincolnRiley in Norman? I'm not here to say either way but it's something the fake news media WILL NEVER investigate.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 6, 2020
Don’t think the Dallas Cowboys will be the last team after Lincoln Riley in the coming years, but climbing that hurdle for Oklahoma has to feel like a major, major victory. #Sooners— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) January 6, 2020
I was wondering what woke me up before my alarm, but it turns out it was the sound of everyone else in the state of Oklahoma breathing a sigh of relief. https://t.co/HGgtB9dNTV— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) January 6, 2020
Fake news. I was told that Brock Vandagriff decommitted from OU because Lincoln Riley is going to the Cowboys https://t.co/cviBldZN3t— Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 6, 2020
