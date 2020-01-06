You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Twitter reacts to Dallas Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy over Lincoln Riley

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read
Lincoln Riley

Coach Lincoln Riley argues with a referee during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

After reports surfaced on Sunday that the Dallas Cowboys front office planned to "take the temperature" on Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley for its head coaching vacancy, the team hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday to fill the opening.

McCarthy will replace the recently fired Jason Garrett, who had been Dallas' head coach since 2010.

After much nervous speculation from Sooner fans, it appears that Lincoln Riley will be staying in Norman for now. Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the Cowboys' hiring of McCarthy over Riley:

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments