OU football: Twitter reacts to CeeDee Lamb's Biletnikoff-esque performance, Sooners win over Iowa State

No. 9 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) got back on track Saturday night, defeating Iowa State (5-4, 3-3 Big 12), 42-41, in Norman.
Here are the best reactions from the game:
Love the new look Schooner. (pic via @Kenny_Mossman) pic.twitter.com/MkU6zZ2UCu— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 9, 2019
I dig the Ziggy shirt from @jadon_haselwood. Photo: @caitlynepes pic.twitter.com/QAfn7y338F— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) November 9, 2019
Cool, clear and a good chance both teams have fun. pic.twitter.com/TRJjLi7CEd— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) November 10, 2019
#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TvzftMdyI8— Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) November 10, 2019
November 10, 2019
(Mumbles while running his hands through his hair) https://t.co/GyQtRl50ja— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 10, 2019
Ceedee the BEST in the nation !!— Jeff Badet (@JeffBadet__) November 10, 2019
CeeDee Lamb is Oklahoma’s best player and they should get him the ball all the time.— Max Olson (@max_olson) November 10, 2019
Put my boy in the Heisman Talk! https://t.co/n4hARBpoOF— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) November 10, 2019
This. Why has Lamb ever returned. https://t.co/KrjVnhSjMy— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) November 10, 2019
This and last game’s 3rd quarters pic.twitter.com/FCuaX0K6vg— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 10, 2019
It's almost like Lincoln Riley gave the tailbacks 8 first-quarter carries just to say, "Alright, will y'all shut up now?" The three #Sooners tailbacks, with 9:22 left in the third, have 11 carries.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 10, 2019
This is close to reaching the unwatchable levels of 2018— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 10, 2019
This has become a game about the referees.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 10, 2019
BOOKIE I SEE YOU— Crimson & Thanksgiving Machine (@CCMachine) November 10, 2019
