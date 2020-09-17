You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Turnovers still main emphasis for Alex Grinch, Sooner defense — 'It's a race to 26'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Alex Grinch and the defense

Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch talks to the Sooners defense during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Even in a new year, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s main objective for this season hasn’t changed.

The second-year coach wants more turnovers from his defense, and his players wouldn’t want it any other way.

“One thing I believe we need to improve on is getting takeaways,” redshirt sophomore linebacker Brian Asamoah told reporters in a Zoom media conference on Thursday. “Last year was about trying to execute your job. This year is more about the mission. We know our gaps, we know what our run fits are. 

“The job this year is about trying to get that ball out… (We’re) trying to get that ball and lead the country in takeaways.” 

Leading the country in takeaways would be a huge jump for the Sooners’ in year two under Grinch. They recorded just 11 turnovers in 2019. Redshirt junior cornerback Tre Norwood, like most on the Sooners’ defense, was more than disappointed in those numbers.

Norwood, who missed the entirety of the 2019 season with an ACL injury, said the Sooners’ defense “failed” to represent their team motto of  “turnovers equal victories” last season. Still, Norwood believes if any coaching staff can help turn his team around, it’s the one he plays for.

“With Coach Grinch and Coach (Roy) Manning comes a mindset, and having a (good) mindset is the key to confidence and going out there and executing your job at a high level,” Norwood said. “They do a great job of (instilling) that mindset to the defense as a whole. That mindset to go out there, be fierce, be competitive and play with an edge on each and every snap. ... It’s something not just that you can see, but you can feel.”

Junior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell helped the Sooners get one step closer to their new takeaway goal when he forced OU’s first turnover of the season during a 48-0 shutout over Missouri State last Saturday. The play was also his first career interception.

“(Our) guys got after it, guys were flying around, guys who were dying to make plays,” he said of his team’s performance. "We're trying to get to 26 (turnovers), so as of right now it's a race to 26."

"Honored" to come up with the pick, Turner-Yell went on to say Oklahoma’s improved defensive play was a direct result of the players wanting to change the standard of OU’s defense.

“National championships have been the talk around here ever since (the Peach Bowl against LSU), because at Oklahoma, you come here to win championships, and we can't settle for anything less than that," Turner-Yell said. "So, we have to constantly remind ourselves that we need to get that takeaway count (improved)."

