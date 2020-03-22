You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Trey Sermon transfers to Ohio State

  • Updated
Trey Sermon

Junior running back Trey Sermon before the game against West Virginia Oct. 19, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon has transferred to Ohio State, per Lettermen Row's Austin Ward. Sermon later tweeted a picture of himself wearing a Buckeyes jersey.

Sermon entered the transfer portal on March 14. He already has experience at the Horseshoe, as the then-freshman ran for 62 yards and caught a touchdown in Oklahoma's 31-16 win at Columbus back in 2017.

Sermon ran for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Sooners. He ran 384 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury in OU's win over Iowa State.

The Sooners have returning star power in redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks, as well as young talent such as T.J. Pledger and Marcus Major in the running backs room for the 2020 season.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

