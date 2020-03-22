OU football: Trey Sermon transfers to Ohio State

Former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon has transferred to Ohio State, per Lettermen Row's Austin Ward. Sermon later tweeted a picture of himself wearing a Buckeyes jersey.
March 22, 2020
BREAKING: Trey Sermon is heading to Ohio State.The Oklahoma graduate transfer confirmed his plans to @LettermenRow, and the Buckeyes have landed a talented, veteran tailback to boost the backfield. https://t.co/p32xZsLv7S— Austin Ward (@AWardSports) March 22, 2020
Sermon entered the transfer portal on March 14. He already has experience at the Horseshoe, as the then-freshman ran for 62 yards and caught a touchdown in Oklahoma's 31-16 win at Columbus back in 2017.
Sermon ran for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Sooners. He ran 384 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury in OU's win over Iowa State.
The Sooners have returning star power in redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks, as well as young talent such as T.J. Pledger and Marcus Major in the running backs room for the 2020 season.
