OU football: Trey Sermon to enter transfer portal, per report

Senior running back Trey Sermon intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from SoonerScoop's Josh McCuiston.
Our @Josh_Scoop has been told that #Sooners RB Trey Sermon, OU’s fourth leading rusher from 2019, is planning to enter the transfer portal. MORE: https://t.co/PDuNiINVQ8 @RivalsPortal— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) March 14, 2020
Though not participating in OU's pro day on Tuesday, Sermon was present at the Everest Training Facility for the day's events along with other current Sooner players.
The Marietta, Georgia native has rushed for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 391 more yards and three more scores through the air in three seasons as a Sooner. Sermon missed the remainder of the season — five games — after suffering a leg injury in OU's 42-41 win over Iowa State in November.
