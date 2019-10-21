OU football: Trey Sermon's decrease in production, Alex Grinch's potential at head coach — 4 takeaways from Lincoln Riley's weekly presser

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) is fresh off a dominant 52-14 home win over West Virginia, and now has its sight set on Kansas State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12).
Here are four takeaways from coach Lincoln Riley's weekly press conference:
Trey Sermon's drop in production
Junior running back Trey Sermon has been a key part of Oklahoma's offense since his freshman season, but he's been lacking opportunities in the Sooners' two most recent games.
Against Texas, Sermon didn't touch the ball at all, and he had just five carries against West Virginia. Riley said that Sermon's drop in stats is due to the Sooners' running fewer total offensive snaps per game, as well as the depth his team has at the position.
"Snap-wise, he's had the second most snaps (among running backs), so he has played," Riley said. "The ball just hasn't quite found him, but he had a few carries the other day. These guys go through the ups and downs of this thing."
Nik Bonitto and David Ugwoegbo filling in for Jon-Michael Terry
Riley announced that redshirt Junior linebacker Jon-Michael Terry is out for the rest of the season with a lower-body injury at the press conference.
The injury happened in practice prior to the West Virginia game, and redshirt freshman Nik Bonitto and and freshman David Ugwoegbo filled in for Terry. Riley said he was pleased with their performance and is excited about their potential going forward.
"Bonitto and Ugwoegbu did a pretty nice job, it was the most reps both those two have gotten all season," Riley said. "I thought they handled it pretty well, they had very little mental mistakes, and they both made some plays. Those are two young, very talented guys that are going to continue to get better and better."
Riley went on to say Bonitto struggled some adjusting during his 2018 redshirt season, and was later asked if that is a common occurrence for redshirts, and how he and the staff try to make the transition smooth for new players.
Riley gave an interesting analogy to explain the transition from recruit to redshirt.
"You're always trying to make that transition as smooth as possible, but in reality it's different for every kid," Riley said. "As much as you think you know them in recruiting, and you do develop great relationships, but it's a lot like dating your girlfriend and then you move in together and it's a different deal."
Alex Grinch's head coaching potential
In his first year as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch has turned the Sooner defenses from one of the worst in the country to a quality group.
Oklahoma's defense ranks 23rd in scoring defense, while last season they finished at 101st. Grinch is 39 years old, and there have been questions as to his potential to get a head coaching job in the near future. Riley said he has what it takes to land one of those jobs if he wants.
"He's a really good leader, he's very passionate about the game, I think he's continuing to grow as a coach and has done well at several different stops," Riley said. "He does a good job communicating with the kids and with our defensive staff. There's no doubt in my mind that if that is what he wants to do, then he'd be a very good head coach."
The Sooners' team chemistry and sense of togetherness
As the majority of the Sooners' wins this season have been blowouts, many players have gotten the opportunity to get in-game experience.
Riley discussed how his team has gotten a strong sense of camaraderie in seeing how many players are getting to shine on the field.
"We have a good group of leaders that spearhead that, and you definitely sense that (sense of togetherness)) with this team," Riley said. "The way the season has played out up to this point, so many guys have played and all three sides of the ball have gotten opportunities. When someone else gets an opportunity, that can cut in to your opportunity. So as a team, you either see that selfishly and are disappointed by that, or you're excited about other guys getting an opportunity.
"This team has been about that."
