OU football: Trey Sermon, Kenneth Mann out for season with injuries

  • Updated
Trey Sermon

Junior running back Trey Sermon before the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior running back Trey Sermon and redshirt senior defensive tackle Kenneth Mann are out for the season with undisclosed injuries, head coach Lincoln Riley said Monday morning.

Sermon was seen holding his left knee after his first rushing attempt Saturday night in OU's 42-41 win over Iowa State, gaining 14 yards before having to be helped off the field. He has 385 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Mann — who has struggled with injuries thought the season and has already missed three games this year — tallied five total tackles this season. He's registered 86 tackles in his career with the Sooners.

The Sooners' match against No. 12 Baylor kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

