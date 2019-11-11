OU football: Trey Sermon, Kenneth Mann out for season, what happened to defense — 3 takeaways from Lincoln Riley's weekly press conference

No. 9 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1) barely escaped a late comeback attempt from Iowa State in a 42-41 Saturday night in Norman. Now the Sooners turn their focus to No. 12 Baylor (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) for a 6:30 p.m matchup Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Sooner coach Lincoln Riley discussed injuries and more at his weekly press conference.
Here are three takeaways from the presser:
Injury updates
In the Iowa State game, four players went down with injuries at various points in the game. Junior running back Trey Sermon, redshirt senior defensive tackle Kenneth Mann, sophomore offensive tackle Adrian Ealy and junior cornerback Tre Brown all went down hurt at some point.
Riley announced that Mann and Sermon are out for the season, but he did not have any updates on the others.
Along with the players hurt on Saturday, Riley said junior tight end Grant Calcaterra, who hasn't played since Oct. 5 against Kansas, will also be out this week and Caleb Kelly, who was injured since early April, is fully cleared to play.
"They've been a big part of not only this team but a big part of a lot of teams and a lot of great memories around here," Riley said. "Obviously sick and heart broken for those two because they've put a ton into this program and it will definitely create opportunities for others and for us to continue to move on as a team.
"Everybody else on the injury front, the answer is going to be 'I don't know,'" Riley said. "We had other guys get dinged the other night and I think there's potentially some positives there, but we're going to have to see how the week plays out."
Younger players contributing late in the season
First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has repeatedly emphasized the importance of frequent rotations in the defense to keep everybody fresh. But with the injuries continuing to increase, Grinch may not have the luxury of rotating as much as he'd like.
Riley spoke on the potential for younger players who haven't seen the field much this season, such as freshmen safeties Jeremiah Criddell and Woodi Washington, to get opportunities going forward.
Riley said his younger players have been making steady progress in practice this season and they are getting closer to being ready for game action.
"I think we have a number of guys that are right on the edge right now. Obviously with some of the injuries we've had at different positions, guys are going to have some opportunities and they're going to need to be ready to make the most of them," Riley said. "We've worked hard behind the scenes to develop those guys and those guys are doing some things that really get you excited. Now it's a matter of them of getting an opportunity and going to seize it."
Why the defense has struggled
One of the most talked about story lines for the Sooners in the first seven games of the season was a rejuvenated defense under Grinch. The Sooners appeared to have rectified much of their past issues, but they have struggled in the last two games.
The Sooners allowed more than 40 points in their games against Kansas State and Iowa State, a figure they haven't given up all season. When asked about what happened, Riley pointed to a lack of turnovers and poor tackling.
"We've done it in spurts. We've had spurts when we haven't tackled as good and we continue to put ourselves in a hole where you have to play really well," Riley said. "If you're not getting turnovers, and we obviously got one at the end of the game that was great, but there's definitely some things we need to do better."
