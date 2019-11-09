You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Trey Sermon injured in game against Iowa State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trey Sermon

Junior running back Trey Sermon before the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior running back Trey Sermon left the Sooners' game against Iowa State with an apparent injury to his left leg. He entered the medical tent upon his return to the sideline.

Sermon sustained the injury on a play in which he ran the ball on third down, which was his first touch of the game. He has 371 rushing yards and five total touchdowns this season. 

No announcement has been made regarding Sermon's status to return. The Sooners have a 28-14 lead late in the first half.

Update: Sermon left the Sooners' sideline and went to the locker room shortly after leaving the medical tent.

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments