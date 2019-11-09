OU football: Trey Sermon injured in game against Iowa State

Junior running back Trey Sermon left the Sooners' game against Iowa State with an apparent injury to his left leg. He entered the medical tent upon his return to the sideline.
Trey Sermon is on the field injured.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 10, 2019
Sermon sustained the injury on a play in which he ran the ball on third down, which was his first touch of the game. He has 371 rushing yards and five total touchdowns this season.
No announcement has been made regarding Sermon's status to return. The Sooners have a 28-14 lead late in the first half.
Update: Sermon left the Sooners' sideline and went to the locker room shortly after leaving the medical tent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.