OU football: Trey Sermon confirms NCAA transfer portal report

  • Updated
Trey Sermon

Junior running back Trey Sermon before the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Senior running back Trey Sermon confirmed he is entering the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday morning.

SoonerScoop's Josh McCuiston initially reported Sermon entered the portal on Friday night. 

Though not participating in OU's pro day on Tuesday, Sermon was present at the Everest Training Facility for the day's events along with other current Sooner players. 

The Marietta, Georgia native has rushed for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 391 more yards and three more scores through the air in three seasons as a Sooner. Sermon missed the remainder of the season — five games — after suffering a leg injury in OU's 42-41 win over Iowa State in November.

