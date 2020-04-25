OU football: Trent Williams traded from Washington to San Francisco 49ers

Former Oklahoma offensive tackle Trent Williams was traded on the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft from Washington to the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports.
Trade: Washington has agreed to send Pro-Bowl OT Trent Williams to the SF 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round pick next year, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020
Williams was drafted by Washington in 2010 with the No. 4 overall pick, and he has been a staple on their roster since then. He was named to the Pro Bowl for seven consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2018, and was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2015.
San Francisco went 13-3 in 2019 and reached the Super Bowl, which they lost, 31-20 to Kansas City.
Williams played at Oklahoma from 2006 to 2009. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection in 2008 and 2009, and he was a unanimous All-American in 2009.
