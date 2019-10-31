OU football: Trent Williams says he had cancer while playing in NFL

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Trent Williams was diagnosed with cancer six years ago, he said Thursday.
Trent Williams tells us he had cancer. DFSP. Growth first started 6 years ago and team diagnosis said it was minor. 6 years!— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 31, 2019
Williams just ended his season-long holdout with Washington, reporting to the team shortly after the NFL’s trade deadline ended. Since Williams never publicly spoke during his holdout, the reasoning behind his decision was unclear.
Williams has been named to seven straight Pro Bowl’s dating back to 2012 and was a Second-Team All Pro in 2015.
Williams played for the Sooners from 2006-2009, earning two Big 12 First-Team awards and was named a unanimous All-American in 2009.
Washington’s next game is against the Buffalo Bills at 12 p.m Sunday, November 3rd.
