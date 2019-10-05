You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Trejan Bridges warming up with wide receivers ahead of Sooners' game against Kansas

Bridges

Freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges shoves his opponent during the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Freshman Trejan Bridges warmed up with the Oklahoma receivers prior to the game against Kansas.

The former five-star recruit enrolled in the spring and was recruited to play wide receiver. He played on offense in the Sooners' first three games, catching for 56 yards and a touchdown. 

Bridges started taking reps with safeties prior to the Texas Tech game last Saturday and played safety in the game. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said earlier this week that Bridges would only be playing one side of the ball but didn't disclose which side.

