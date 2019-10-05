OU football: Trejan Bridges warming up with wide receivers ahead of Sooners' game against Kansas

Freshman Trejan Bridges warmed up with the Oklahoma receivers prior to the game against Kansas.
Trejan Bridges catching passes with the #Sooners receivers
— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) October 5, 2019
The former five-star recruit enrolled in the spring and was recruited to play wide receiver. He played on offense in the Sooners' first three games, catching for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Bridges started taking reps with safeties prior to the Texas Tech game last Saturday and played safety in the game. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said earlier this week that Bridges would only be playing one side of the ball but didn't disclose which side.
