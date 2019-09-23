OU football: Trejan Bridges shows selflessness in possible move to safety, has ability to be playmaker for Sooners' defense

Oklahoma sophomore safety Patrick Fields pointed to the words above him in OU's locker room when asked about freshman Trejan Bridges' possible move from wide receiver to safety.
MENTAL TOUGHNESS: Doing the right thing for the team ... When everything isn't perfect for you.
"I think it kind of speaks volumes to that quote right there," Fields said. "He's done a phenomenal job ... You see glimpses of him playing defense and being aggressive."
Bridges, a former five-star wide receiver from Hebron High School in Texas, was expected to be a key playmaker in the Sooners' high-powered offense. But according to defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, Bridges has been taking reps at safety over the last week after Bridges himself personally asked coach Lincoln Riley to try him out on the defensive side of the ball.
He hasn't officially moved positions, Riley and Grinch said. But just thinking about the move is surprising to say the least. While the Sooners are struggling at safety maybe more than anywhere else on the field — they currently rank 53rd in passing defense — most didn't see this coming, especially on Bridges' own accord.
"Him being a five-star wide receiver, being a highly recruited guy — that's one of the last guys you'd think would switch and make a transition to defense," Fields said.
Some players didn't even know Bridges was thinking about moving positions.
"I was kind of surprised, actually," sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. "I saw him in the meeting room with us, and I was like, 'Whoa.'"
But those who know Bridges aren't surprised.
In high school, while still being Hebron's top offensive weapon, he played safety regularly and in key situations. When his former offensive coordinator Jeff Hill heard Bridges was considering moving to the defensive side of the ball, he was in no way shocked.
"No, it doesn't surprise me. That's Trejan. That's who he is," Hill said. "He's a guy that you want on your team because of his athletic ability but also because of his selflessness. Who doesn't want a kid that's willing to make your team better no matter what?"
In three games, Bridges has shown flashes that he could not only be productive at safety for Oklahoma but possibly a playmaker.
Against Houston in the Sooners' opener, Bridges had an impressive tackle on a kickoff. He did it again the next week against South Dakota on special teams.
At 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, Bridges is big enough and has the speed to play the position. Oh, and he has great hands too.
"A guy like that, with the knack for the ball that he has, imagine what he can do back there for them defensively," Hill said. "He's got the ability to be a great player on either side of the ball."
And there's no doubting Bridges' work ethic to excel at the position.
"Trejan is a dog. He's still learning. I'm excited to see him when he fully starts learning the defense," Turner-Yell said. "Once he does that, like I said, this kid's a dog. He's gonna fly around. He's gonna make plays. He just came from the offensive side last week.
"I'm excited to see what he has in store for us."
Turner-Yell brings up a good point, having to learn Grinch's defense will be a tall task. Bridges clearly has the athletic skill set to make the move, but it'll be the mental side that's the most challenging.
But Grinch says if anyone can do it, it's Bridges.
"It's such a compliment to a guy," Grinch said. "There are a number of positions in the program, whether its on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side of the ball — corner, safety nickel. There's very few guys that you can circle and say they can help you in six different spots. There's not a much bigger compliment that you can give an individual."
In just a week at the position, Bridges has been impressive so far, his teammates say. Switching positions is never an easy thing to do, especially mid-season.
"He's already a guy that's well-respected throughout the team because he's a phenomenal player offensively too," Fields said. "But seeing him being able to come over to the defensive side and transition so fast, and be willing to learn the new defense and all that, it just makes you respect him that much more."
No matter if Bridges makes a significant impact on the defensive side of the ball or not, his decision to ask Riley to switch sides is a broader narrative of this team.
He's a representation of what they want to be as a team — a group of guys who will do anything to help the player next to them.
"I think it speaks volumes to the type of program we have," Fields said. "Guys want to see our program succeed, and they're willing to sacrifice whatever it takes for the team."
