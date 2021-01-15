You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Tre Norwood, Woodi Washington among Sooners named to ESPN, USA Today All Bowl teams

The Sooners celebrate while redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood accepts the Felix McKnight Outstanding Defensive Player trophy after defeating Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Four total Sooners were recognized in ESPN and USA Today's All Bowl teams on Friday. The teams were comprised of the 2020-21 postseason's most outstanding players. 

Redshirt juniors Adrian Ealy and Tre Norwood were named to ESPN's selections, while redshirt freshman Woodi Washington and redshirt senior Erik Swenson appeared on USA Today's.

Ealy's honor comes after he helping lead Oklahoma to 435 rushing yards in the Sooners' 55-20 win over Florida. The Sooners' offensive line also allowed zero sacks on the game. On the season, the 6-foot-6 offensive allowed just three sacks on 390 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus. He declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Jan. 2.

Norwood was selected to ESPN's All Bowl team after being named the Cotton Bowl's defensive MVP. He recored two tackles and had a 45-yard pick-six in the game's opening minutes. The 6-foot defensive back led Oklahoma with five interceptions in 2020. He declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Jan. 1.

USA Today's All Bowl team recognized Washington after the 5-foot-11 cornerback had four tackles and one interception against the Gators. He totaled two interceptions and four pass deflection on the season.

Swenson's selection comes after he was named USA Today's top-graded performer in the Sooners' postseason win. The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman is eligible to return to OU next season due to the NCAA's blanket waiver for 2020 fall athletes, but he hasn't announced if he will return to the program.

