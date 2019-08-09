OU football: Tre Norwood to miss season due to injury, Lincoln Riley announces

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced Friday that junior defensive back Tre Norwood has suffered an injury and will miss the 2019 season. Norwood was injured Monday, the first day of full pads.
Lincoln Riley announces #Sooners DB Tre Norwood will miss the 2019 season due to injury.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) August 9, 2019
Norwood started 19 games for OU the last two seasons, playing just about everywhere in the secondary. Roy Manning said Monday he had mostly been working with the corners.
Playing in all 28 games the last two seasons, Norwood was expected to be a key contributor in Alex Grinch's new-look defense. In 19 starts, he played anywhere from cornerback, nickelback and safety. He has 58 career total tackles and one interception.
With Norwood's injury, sophomore Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles and junior Justin Broiles are expected to take his place. Oklahoma is set to kickoff its season Sunday, Sept. 1, against Houston at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
