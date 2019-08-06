You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Tre Norwood misses practice due to injury, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tre Norwood

Sophomore corner back Tre Norwood in the game against UCLA Sept. 8.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior defensive back Tre Norwood did not practice Tuesday night after leaving on crutches with a compression wrap around his knee, according to a report from SoonerScoop.

Head coach Lincoln Riley has not made a statement. When asked, a spokesperson did not have an update on Norwood's condition.

Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning said Monday that Norwood had been mostly working out with the cornerbacks over the summer. Sophomore defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles will likely start at the nickel position if Norwood's condition leaves him out.

Norwood finished the 2018 season with 58 tackles and 5 pass breakups. Riley will address the media Friday. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments