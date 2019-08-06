OU football: Tre Norwood misses practice due to injury, per report

Junior defensive back Tre Norwood did not practice Tuesday night after leaving on crutches with a compression wrap around his knee, according to a report from SoonerScoop.
#Sooners DB Tre Norwood did not practice this evening. He left practice on crutches with his left knee in a compression wrap. Lincoln Riley did not make a statement on his condition and when asked OU spokesperson did not have an update for reporters.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 7, 2019
Head coach Lincoln Riley has not made a statement. When asked, a spokesperson did not have an update on Norwood's condition.
Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning said Monday that Norwood had been mostly working out with the cornerbacks over the summer. Sophomore defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles will likely start at the nickel position if Norwood's condition leaves him out.
Norwood finished the 2018 season with 58 tackles and 5 pass breakups. Riley will address the media Friday.
