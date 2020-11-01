OU football: Tre Norwood grabs two interceptions in Oklahoma’s revitalizing defensive performance at Texas Tech

Tre Norwood met junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins mid-air for a celebratory chest bump after the redshirt junior defensive back hauled in his second interception during No. 24 Oklahoma’s 62-28 road victory over Texas Tech (2-4, 1-3 Big 12) on Saturday.
As Norwood rejoined the rest of his Sooner teammates on the sideline, a different celebration erupted over 500 miles away at his family home in Van Buren, Arkansas. Accompanied by loved ones, Norwood’s father, Michael, proudly watched his son haul in his second and third interception of his career.
“We were hoping he would score,” Michael said. “I was expecting him (to get a pick) … (I) just didn’t know when it was going to happen. I’ve always told him, ‘Eventually, it’s going to come with the more reps, more opportunities, more chances you get.’
“He had a chance to show tonight that he can still play… I’m proud of his perseverance, how he continued to stay humble and hungry.”
Norwood — who missed the entirety of the 2019 season with an ACL injury — last recorded an interception in the closing minute of Oklahoma’s 38-27 victory over Texas in the 2018 Big 12 championship game.
His two-pick performance on Saturday came in his first start for the Sooners this season. He's the OU first player to have multiple interceptions in a game since Jordan Evans in 2016.
“Grateful for the opportunity,” Norwood said. “Just trying to do what I can to contribute on the defense for the guys that I’m out there playing with and the team as whole. I was excited for the opportunity (and) to make the most out of it.
“(I was) just at the right place at the right time. We harp on tips and overthrows (to) make sure we come down with those. … (I was) just trying to capitalize on the opportunity.”
Oklahoma’s 28 surrendered points to the Red Raiders were the least the team has allowed on the road to Texas Tech since 2012. The Sooners’ three total forced turnovers on the night is also tied for the most they’ve forced in a single game this season.
Norwood’s former defensive coordinator at Northside High School, Felix Curry, knows how big his former player’s performance was for Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) on Saturday night.
“Most stats show that the team that wins the turnover battle normally wins the game,” Curry said. “It’s huge. … I just felt like once (Norwood) got in and got settled, he would (play well). When he came in this year after his injury, he was bigger, faster, stronger and put a lot of work in.
“I knew once he got an opportunity he would make some plays.”
Norwood’s current defensive coordinator was just as proud of the play of his veteran defensive player.
“(I’m) excited for Tre,” Alex Grinch said. “You’re continuing to see a more confident football player. Coming back off an injury, (he missed) all that time in what would have been a critical offseason for him. … We’re excited to have him back (and) continue to have an impact for us.”
While Norwood said he was blessed to be in the position he was in on Saturday, he was also quick to recognize the return of Perkins, who was suspended for the Sooners’ first five games this season. Perkins — who recorded 75 tackles and 11 sacks last season — had two tackles for loss and three total tackles against Texas Tech.
“We were ecstatic,” Norwood said. “Just having him back, that’s a huge leap for our defense. Everybody knows what he brings to the table. … More importantly, (I’m) happy to see him back on the field.
“Happy to see him out there having fun, playing ball and making plays again.”
Going forward, Michael sees his son playing a bigger role for Grinch’s revitalized Sooner defense.
“There’s more to come,” Michael said. “Of course, this boosted his confidence up a little. He’s always confident in himself, but this just gives him a little more to work with. … It’s hard to tell a kid who’s coming off an ACL injury to be patient.
“But, he was patient, and now he got to show what he can do.”
