OU football: Transfer receiver Obi Obialo overcomes injury, embraces unique journey in return to Sooner state

Even before his arrival in Norman, redshirt senior receiver Obi Obialo had significant ties to the state of Oklahoma.
Due to an injury during his high school career, Obialo lost all of his scholarship offers and walked on at Oklahoma State to continue playing at the next level.
After competing in four games for the Cowboys, he headed to Huntington, West Virginia, where he racked up 987 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with the Marshall Thundering Herd.
In a Thursday Zoom conference, the Coppell, Texas native spoke to the media for the first time since he transferred to Oklahoma in February. Now that he’s settled back in the Sooner state, he’s looking to make the most of a new opportunity with OU.
“I'm just happy to be here,” Obialo said. “Just whatever they put me at — wide receiver, special teams — I'm gonna take that role and do the best I can.”
Though his introduction to Sooner football has come primarily during the COVID-19 era, Obialo said the transition has been easy. He credited his coaches and teammates for welcoming him and getting him up to speed seamlessly despite the obstacles of masks and social distancing.
It was that family mentality, along with a winning reputation that Obialo said drew him to OU in the first place.
“Just like the atmosphere around OU, you can feel it every day — the championship atmosphere,” Obialo said. “It just makes you want to get better and better each and every day. People, the strength staff, the coaches, they all want to help you reach your goals and all that.”
As Obialo continues to bond with teammates and coaches, he provides a perspective few other Sooners will likely ever have. He was on the opposing sideline with the Cowboys in 2016 when OU defeated Oklahoma State, 38-20, to clinch the Big 12 Championship.
While the loss was disappointing at the time, Obialo said he’s glad to have that unique experience under his belt. It’s helped shape him into who he’s become.
“I took the opportunity to walk on at Oklahoma State,” Obialo said, “And then just being on the other side, being at OU, I've gotten to see both sides of the spectrum. I'm one of one actually, and I feel blessed to be that one.”
Obialo said he’s matured greatly since his days in Stillwater. At Marshall he said he learned a lot about the culture of West Virginia — a lifestyle very different from that of his “Texas city boy” upbringing.
While playing for the Thundering Herd, Obialo also developed a distinct versatility. He has experience on special teams, and at both inside and outside receiver.
As the Sooners deal with an injury to sophomore Jadon Haselwood, and the potential suspension of fellow sophomore Trejan Bridges looms, Obialo’s flexibility becomes all the more valuable to a group in flux. OU is also looking for a new punt returner after 2019 Biletnikoff finalist CeeDee Lamb’s departure for the NFL.
Despite being the new guy on the block, Obialo — along with UCLA transfer Theo Howard — drew rave reviews from outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons in an August Zoom conference for his leadership within the position group.
Through hardship and hard work, Obialo has prepared himself for a chance to play championship-caliber football. His journey to the top makes him stand out, but his hunger for success helps him fit right in with the Sooners.
“Coach Riley, the whole staff, the whole team, they've done a really good job of just bringing me in and just making me feel a part of the team,” Obialo said. “And I've really respected that and just felt like this is really like where I'm supposed to be, and it’s home.”
