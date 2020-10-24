OU football: Transfer offensive lineman Chris Murray sees first action with Sooners against TCU

Transfer junior offensive lineman Chris Murray saw his first action with the Sooners during the third quarter of OU's Saturday game against TCU.
Murray's first drive of 2020 led to redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler's 61 yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Marvin Mims.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler 💣➡️ Mims for their second TD connection of the day.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/6B5UmZtXJX— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 24, 2020
Murray had been waiting for the NCAA to grant him eligibility after he transferred to OU from UCLA in April. He was finally cleared to play on Oct. 9, but did not compete in the Sooners' win over Texas on Oct. 10.
The 6-foot-3 offensive guard started 24 games in two seasons with the Bruins and is currently paired with redshirt junior Tyrese Robinson at right guard on OU's depth chart.
