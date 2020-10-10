OU football: Transfer offensive lineman Chris Murray receives eligibility waiver, won't play against Texas, per report

Junior transfer offensive lineman Chris Murray has been granted a 2020 eligibility waiver by the NCAA but isn't expected to play for the Sooners against No. 22 Texas Saturday, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
UCLA transfer O-lineman Chris Murray has been granted a waiver to play for Oklahoma this season, per a source close to the program. I wouldn't expect to see him much today though. #Sooners— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 10, 2020
Murray was spotted out-of-uniform on the sideline at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday as the Sooners prepared to take on the Longhorns at 11 a.m. CT.
The 6-foot-3 guard from Santa Ana, California has been waiting to be cleared to play after transferring to Oklahoma from UCLA in April.
Per 247 Sports, Murray was a four star prospect prior to his days with the Bruins. Murray played in all 24 of UCLA's games in 2018 and 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.