OU football: Transfer offensive lineman Chris Murray receives eligibility waiver, won't play against Texas, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior transfer offensive lineman Chris Murray has been granted a 2020 eligibility waiver by the NCAA but isn't expected to play for the Sooners against No. 22 Texas Saturday, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Murray was spotted out-of-uniform on the sideline at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday as the Sooners prepared to take on the Longhorns at 11 a.m. CT.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Santa Ana, California has been waiting to be cleared to play after transferring to Oklahoma from UCLA in April.

Per 247 Sports, Murray was a four star prospect prior to his days with the Bruins. Murray played in all 24 of UCLA's games in 2018 and 2019.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

