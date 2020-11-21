OU football: Trae Young chooses Sooners to win Bedlam as guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks star basketball guard Trae Young chose Oklahoma to beat Oklahoma State as a guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday in Norman ahead of Bedlam.
Young made his picks remotely via video call as he chose his former school to take the rivalry win.
Entering his third NBA season, Young is averaging 23.6 points per game and has been named to an All-Rookie Team and an All-Star Team. Before being taken by Atlanta in the 2018 draft, the Norman native and Norman North High School product averaged 27.4 points per game as a freshman at OU in his lone season with the Sooners.
Kickoff for Bedlam is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
