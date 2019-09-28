OU football: Trae Young attends Sooners' game against Texas Tech

Former Oklahoma point guard Trae Young is at Oklahoma's football game against Texas Tech Saturday.
Former Sooner basketball player @TheTraeYoung here for OU Football vs. Texas Tech pic.twitter.com/Xh7w6pmHls— caitlyn epes (@caitlynepes) September 28, 2019
In his lone season with the Sooners, the Norman native led the nation in points and assists with 27.4 and 8.7, respectively. He led Oklahoma to an NCAA Tournament appearance, where the Sooners lost to Rhode Island in their first game.
He was selected with the 5th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and was second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 19.1 points and 8.7 assists.
