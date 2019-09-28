You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Trae Young attends Sooners' game against Texas Tech

Trae Young

Former Sooner point guard Trae Young on the sideline before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28. 

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma point guard Trae Young is at Oklahoma's football game against Texas Tech Saturday.

In his lone season with the Sooners, the Norman native led the nation in points and assists with 27.4 and 8.7, respectively. He led Oklahoma to an NCAA Tournament appearance, where the Sooners lost to Rhode Island in their first game.

He was selected with the 5th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and was second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 19.1 points and 8.7 assists.

