OU football: Tony Jefferson bashes Mike Stoops, Sugar Bowl win over Alabama on Twitter

NFL safety Tony Jefferson didn't hold back about his feelings toward former defensive coordinator Mike Stoops on Twitter Monday morning.
The former Oklahoma defensive back gave his take on Stoops and his defense's struggles after New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tweeted about Tavon Austin, who accumulated 572 all-purpose yards in a single game in 2012 as a Mountaineer against the Sooners.
Jefferson was on the receiving end of that yardage when he was a junior at OU, and defended OU's struggle against Austin with a thread of tweets saying how Stoops' game plan that night was less than ideal, and even went as far as to say he's "ass" and "disrespectful" before deleting the tweet.
Oh the game my defensive coordinator decided the day of the game we are gonna put our Corner at Middle backer? Then I had run responsibility from D gap, while still trying to play over top for my corner. https://t.co/pwIQZJEYce— Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) April 13, 2020
He did that often. And id let him know ... he’s no where near coach V— Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) April 13, 2020
Jefferson later responded to a tweet defending Stoops because of OU's Sugar Bowl win over Alabama the next year, which Jefferson dismissed as a win over a "non-motivated Alabama."
We trynna win championships at ou fam, the morale victory from beating a non motivated Alabama team in the sugar bowl is nothing to hold on to.— Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) April 13, 2020
In his three years with the Sooners, Jefferson tallied 258 tackles and eight interceptions. He went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft, and was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals until joining the Ravens four years later. Jefferson has 345 solo tackles in his NFL career, and is currently a free agent.
Stoops was fired from OU in 2018 the Sunday after the Sooners fell to Texas, 48-45. He's currently an assistant a part of Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.
