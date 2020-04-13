You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Tony Jefferson bashes Mike Stoops, Sugar Bowl win over Alabama on Twitter

  • Updated
Tony Jefferson with the Sooners

FILE: Freshman defensive back Tony Jefferson leaps to tackle Colorado quarterback Cody Hawkins on Oct. 31.

 Neil McGlohon

NFL safety Tony Jefferson didn't hold back about his feelings toward former defensive coordinator Mike Stoops on Twitter Monday morning.

The former Oklahoma defensive back gave his take on Stoops and his defense's struggles after New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tweeted about Tavon Austin, who accumulated 572 all-purpose yards in a single game in 2012 as a Mountaineer against the Sooners.

Jefferson was on the receiving end of that yardage when he was a junior at OU, and defended OU's struggle against Austin with a thread of tweets saying how Stoops' game plan that night was less than ideal, and even went as far as to say he's "ass" and "disrespectful" before deleting the tweet.

Tony Jefferson Twitter

Jefferson later responded to a tweet defending Stoops because of OU's Sugar Bowl win over Alabama the next year, which Jefferson dismissed as a win over a "non-motivated Alabama."

In his three years with the Sooners, Jefferson tallied 258 tackles and eight interceptions. He went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft, and was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals until joining the Ravens four years later. Jefferson has 345 solo tackles in his NFL career, and is currently a free agent.

Stoops was fired from OU in 2018 the Sunday after the Sooners fell to Texas, 48-45. He's currently an assistant a part of Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

