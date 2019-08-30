OU football: TJ Pledger undergoes apparent surgery

Oklahoma sophomore running back TJ Pledger underwent apparent surgery this week, he announced on Instagram. It's unclear what exactly Pledger's injury is or when it occurred.
Looks like TJ Pledger under went surgery on his arm via his Instagram. He was listed as the #Sooners third running back for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/UXp9GIsYZN— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) August 30, 2019
Thursday, Pledger was listed as the third string running back for the Sooners behind redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks and junior Trey Sermon.
Pledger played in seven games last season, rushing for 179 yards. Junior college running back Rhamondre Stevenson would be presumably fill Pledger's spot if he were to miss time.
The Daily reached out to a spokesperson of the program, who was unable to comment.
Oklahoma will kickoff its season against Houston at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
