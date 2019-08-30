You are the owner of this article.
OU football: TJ Pledger undergoes apparent surgery

Pledger

Sophomore running back T.J. Pledger runs with the ball in the spring game April 12.

Oklahoma sophomore running back TJ Pledger underwent apparent surgery this week, he announced on Instagram. It's unclear what exactly Pledger's injury is or when it occurred. 

Thursday, Pledger was listed as the third string running back for the Sooners behind redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks and junior Trey Sermon. 

Pledger played in seven games last season, rushing for 179 yards. Junior college running back Rhamondre Stevenson would be presumably fill Pledger's spot if he were to miss time.

The Daily reached out to a spokesperson of the program, who was unable to comment.

Oklahoma will kickoff its season against Houston at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

