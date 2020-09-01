You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Time, TV announced for Sooners' games against Missouri State, Kansas State, Red River Showdown

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Charleston Rambo

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo takes off down the field during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Sooners season opener against Missouri State Sept. 12 will be at 6 p.m. CT on a pay-per-view broadcast, the team announced Tuesday. OU's games against Kansas State Sept. 26 and the Red River Showdown vs. Texas Oct. 10 will both start at 11 a.m. CT and will be aired on FOX.

Per the press release, OU's pay-per-view match against Missouri State will be $54.99 for an online stream on SoonerSports.tv.

OU's first three games of the 2019 season — Houston, South Dakota and UCLA — were all evening games. OU's 34-27 win over Texas was an 11 a.m. CT kickoff as well.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments