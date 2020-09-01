OU football: Time, TV announced for Sooners' games against Missouri State, Kansas State, Red River Showdown

The Sooners season opener against Missouri State Sept. 12 will be at 6 p.m. CT on a pay-per-view broadcast, the team announced Tuesday. OU's games against Kansas State Sept. 26 and the Red River Showdown vs. Texas Oct. 10 will both start at 11 a.m. CT and will be aired on FOX.
Per the press release, OU's pay-per-view match against Missouri State will be $54.99 for an online stream on SoonerSports.tv.
OU's first three games of the 2019 season — Houston, South Dakota and UCLA — were all evening games. OU's 34-27 win over Texas was an 11 a.m. CT kickoff as well.
