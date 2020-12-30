You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Tight end Jalin Conyers enters NCAA Transfer Portal

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

OU freshman tight end Jalin Conyers has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced Wednesday via Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound former four-star prospect — who's surprisingly listed as a receiver on OU's roster — initially picked Oklahoma over Georgia, LSU and Ohio State, among others. He has now become the fourth Sooner to enter the portal since the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 19.

Conyers was the No. 2 tight end prospect in country, according to ESPN, prior to his time in Norman, but he didn't appear in a single game during the 2020 season.

