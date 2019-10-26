OU football: Third quarter dooms Sooners in stunning loss, but will it doom their College Football Playoff hopes?

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kenneth Murray sat on Oklahoma's bench dejected, his body slumped with a towel draped over his head. Feet away, Lincoln Riley stood, arms crossed, as Kansas State was set to kickoff up 48-23.
Oklahoma had just given up 24 unanswered points — 17 in the third quarter — and with 12:32 remaining in the game, Riley, Murray and the Sooners knew they had likely dug themselves a hole too deep.
Eighteen unanswered points and a near onside kick recovery later, Kansas State (5-2, 2-2) faithful flooded Wagner Field as the Wildcats shocked the college football world and knocked off No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12). For Oklahoma, it was doomed by a disastrous third quarter — a quarter that may also have doomed its national title aspirations.
"This team so often has been able to come out in the third quarter (with momentum), and we just did not play well in the third quarter," Riley said. "You got to play hard, you got to be mentally tough, but give Kansas State credit, they beat us."
Oklahoma's third quarter Saturday is likely the worst quarter the Sooners have played under Riley. The only other comparable quarter is the first in the 2018 Orange Bowl when the Sooners fell behind Alabama 28-0.
But Saturday was different. Oklahoma wasn't facing the Crimson Tide. No, it was facing a Kansas State team that had put up 49 points total in its three previous Big 12 games.
Kansas State outscored Oklahoma 17-0 in third quarter. Kansas State had 173 total yards compared to Oklahoma's 12 in the third quarter, and Kansas State had the ball for 11:25 to Oklahoma's 3:35.
"It’s the mentality, effort, all that, but it’s also doing your job within the scheme, and I thought guys wanted to make a play so bad," Riley said. "I can think of several examples on all three sides where we got out of the context of the scheme, and then a good team like Kansas State makes you pay."
Oklahoma didn't look like a team that dominated Texas just two weeks ago. It didn't look like a team favored to win the Big 12. And it certainly didn't look like a team poised to make a run at the College Football Playoff.
"If we play our brand of football, I don't think there's a team out there that can beat us," center Creed Humphrey said. "Unfortunately, we didn't play our brand of football in the second half."
For the Sooners' playoff hopes to rise from the ashes, a couple obvious things have to happen.
First, and most importantly, Oklahoma has to win out. Second, the Sooners need chaos to strike. They will likely need Alabama or LSU to lose more than one game, and anything on top of that — like a Clemson or Ohio State loss — certainly will help.
The Sooners have been here before, losing one game in all three years they've reached the playoff. They know what it takes to respond. And they have a leader, Jalen Hurts, who knows how to get them there.
"We've got to take every game one at a time," said Hurts, who totaled 491 yards, four touchdowns and helped lead a furious comeback. "We don't skip from October to December, January without getting over November. We've got to learn from this. We've got to appreciate this lesson right here."
After the game, only Oklahoma's four captains were made available: Hurts, Humphrey, Murray and Neville Gallimore.
All four said much of the same, speaking to how disappointed they were and how they will turn things around. Roughly 20 feet away, one moment summed Saturday up in just a few seconds.
As Humphrey spoke, freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges moped his way to the team bus. Bridges, minutes earlier, had unintentionally touched the onside kick Oklahoma recovered late in the game before letting it go 10 yards. He was 1 yard short of it being a legal play.
Riley's wife, Caitlin, stopped him in his tracks and put her right arm around him, patting him on the back and sharing a word of encouragement.
On what was an awful day for Oklahoma, its biggest lesson may be learned from Riley's wife: If the Sooners are going to respond and make another playoff run, they're going to need everyone. From Lincoln Riley to Jalen Hurts to Kenneth Murray to Alex Grinch to a freshman wide receiver.
"Climbing this mountain is not easy," Hurts said. "It's treacherous."
