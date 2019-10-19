OU football: 'That's just unacceptable' — Alex Grinch's defense struggles to get takeaways despite dominant win

At halftime, the Sooner defense had allowed West Virginia to rush for only 11 yards. The Mountaineers’ first three drives resulted in punts and the Sooners were going into the south-endzone tunnel with a comfortable 28-14 lead.
Yet in the six times the defense had been on the field, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch reminded his men before and after every drive that it could’ve ended in an interception. It could’ve ended in a strip-sack fumble with a player diving on the ball to give possession back to senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense.
In Grinch’s world, instead of forcing a punt, one could just skip the process and pick up the ball where the opposing offense couldn’t progress any further.
With a defense playing better than it has in years, Grinch still sees a problem looming: lack of turnovers. The Sooners haven’t produced any in three games, and although the No. 5 Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) are winning big like they did Saturday in a 52-14 win over West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12), Grinch makes sure his defense hears it. It’ll be the first thing his men hear going into the locker room and the last thing they hear when they leave.
“It’s usually before, during and after every drive we hear, ‘Takeaways, takeaways,’” said sophomore linebacker DeShaun White, who finished the game with six tackles. “Obviously the last few games we haven’t gotten one. So we get into halftime, and that’s the first thing he’ll write on the board: ‘Zero takeaways.’ It’s a big deal. We gotta get the ball out. It’s that simple.”
In their rout over the Mountaineers, Grinch and the Sooners know the defense is behind schedule. The number 24 — don’t forget it — is the number Grinch has been preaching all year. It’s how many turnovers he wants this season. That’s at least two every game, and the Sooners, who have six on the season, are not even close to reaching it.
Oklahoma is eight takeaways behind schedule. In a game where the Sooners allowed 462 yards fewer than last years’ meeting with the Mountaineers, it’s not close to what Grinch envisioned for his unit. The Sooners entered Saturday's contest ranked No. 41 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total defense — after finishing 101st in 2018 — and Grinch can’t get the lack of turnovers off his mind It was the first topic he brought up at halftime. It’s the first thing he talked about in the postgame presser. It’ll surely be a focal point during practice, leading up to Kansas State this coming Saturday.
“Three straight games without a takeaway which is alarming,” Grinch said. “We have to come up with a better plan as a defense. I haven’t been here before, I'm gonna be honest with you, haven’t been here before. Three straight games without a takeaway, as much as we emphasize it.”
So why are the takeaways not happening?
Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He threw the ball 31 times and only completed 15 of those passes. Cornerbacks Tre Brown and Parnell Motley were all over the Mountaineer receivers. Kendall threw into double coverage multiple times, yet the Sooners secondary came up empty-handed of interceptions.
The Sooners defensive line and linebackers proved to be a suffocating unit for the West Virginia offensive line. It’s coming off of a nine-sack performance against Texas. There were no forced fumbles. There were no sacks committed on Kendall, who ran for just seven yards on three rushing attempts.
“It’s just lack of taking advantage of opportunities,” said junior linebacker Kenneth Murray, who tallied nine tackles on the day. “We gotta start getting it ingrained in our heads, and take it personal to the point where we gotta get the ball back. It’s been going on for (three) games where we haven’t had a takeaway and that’s just unacceptable. We know we’re going to hear about it come Monday. I’m not happy about it. It’s time for us to get that fixed.”
In the third quarter, the defense held West Virginia within its own 10-yard line and forced a punt. Sophomore fullback Brayden Willis, then on special teams punt defense, blocked the Mountaineers’ punt and freshman tight end Austin Stogner jumped on it in the endzone for a touchdown to put the Sooners up 49-14. Murray was asked if the play somewhat resembles a takeaway.
“It’s not a takeaway,” Murray said. “It’s not up to our standard. There are no excuses for that.”
Grinch said back in January that forcing 24 turnovers in a season results in at least nine wins for a team. The Sooners have just six, but already have seven wins. The Sooners are winning big, and they’re poised for a fifth-straight Big 12 Championship and a third-consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. It’s obvious Grinch’s message of tough love is catching on, and they’re playing the best defense they’ve played in years.
The turnovers just aren’t coming, and it’s a concern for a defense that seems to be doing everything else right.
“He knows what he wants,” said Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles, who finished with six tackles. “When we don’t get (turnovers), it irks him. It aggravates him to a sense. We want to make sure we handle that for him because we just love our coach.”
