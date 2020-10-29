OU football: Texas Tech to wear all-black uniforms in night game against Sooners

Texas Tech (2-3, 1-3 Big 12) announced it will be dawning all-black uniforms for its matchup against No. 24 Oklahoma (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) on Saturday.
This marks the third-straight time the Red Raiders will be wearing all-black uniforms when hosting the Sooners, as the team did so in 2016 and 2018.
Fear not the dark itself, but what may lurk within.#WreckEm | @SidelineProv pic.twitter.com/jfaBfaxYue— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 29, 2020
Since 2005, Oklahoma is 4-3 when playing Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. Head coach Lincoln Riley — who played and coached for the Red Raiders from 2002–09 — has yet to lose a matchup against his alma mater, but spoke about how difficult it is to play at Jones AT&T Stadium in a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.
“When I was (at Texas Tech), anytime a Texas or an OU came to town it was a big deal," Riley said. "I would imagine that hasn’t changed. But, it’s a big deal for us to go to Lubbock. It’s a great opportunity. Road night games are as fun as it gets, and especially there.
"We’ve played against some really good players up there the last several years ... there’s been three starting NFL quarterbacks playing in those games. It’s a fun place to play.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.