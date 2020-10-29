You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Texas Tech to wear all-black uniforms in night game against Sooners

Charleston Rambo

Then-redshirt freshman wide receiver Charleston Rambo catches a pass in the game against Texas Tech Nov. 3, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Texas Tech (2-3, 1-3 Big 12) announced it will be dawning all-black uniforms for its matchup against No. 24 Oklahoma (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) on Saturday.

This marks the third-straight time the Red Raiders will be wearing all-black uniforms when hosting the Sooners, as the team did so in 2016 and 2018.

Since 2005, Oklahoma is 4-3 when playing Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. Head coach Lincoln Riley — who played and coached for the Red Raiders from 2002–09 — has yet to lose a matchup against his alma mater, but spoke about how difficult it is to play at Jones AT&T Stadium in a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.

“When I was (at Texas Tech), anytime a Texas or an OU came to town it was a big deal," Riley said. "I would imagine that hasn’t changed. But, it’s a big deal for us to go to Lubbock. It’s a great opportunity. Road night games are as fun as it gets, and especially there.

"We’ve played against some really good players up there the last several years ... there’s been three starting NFL quarterbacks playing in those games. It’s a fun place to play.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on FOX.

