OU football: Texas student section ignores social distancing policy during Red River Showdown

From the start of Saturday's Red River Showdown game, Texas's student section ignored the State Fair of Texas's COVID-19 social distancing policy as they watched the Longhorns take on OU at the Cotton Bowl.
Social distancing looks alright. One pretty big cluster on Texas side pic.twitter.com/2pg3RN9B9y— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) October 10, 2020
Wednesday, the State Fair released a face covering mandate and a requirement that all attendees observe a six foot distance between parties while inside the fairgrounds or the stadium, yet Longhorn fans ignored those rules while clustering near the corner of the northwest end zone.
OU's athletics department went to extensive measures to enforce COVID-19 mitigation policies at the Sooners' most recent home game on Sept. 26, employing 25 ushers to enforce masking and social distancing and using flagged ropes to separate seating pods of 2-10 students.
Oklahoma and Texas are tied, 17-17, early in the third quarter.
