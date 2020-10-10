You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Texas student section ignores social distancing policy during Red River Showdown

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Texas student section

The Texas student section ignores COVID-19 social distancing policies during the Red River Showdown on Oct. 10.

 Mason Young/The Daily

From the start of Saturday's Red River Showdown game, Texas's student section ignored the State Fair of Texas's COVID-19 social distancing policy as they watched the Longhorns take on OU at the Cotton Bowl.

Wednesday, the State Fair released a face covering mandate and a requirement that all attendees observe a six foot distance between parties while inside the fairgrounds or the stadium, yet Longhorn fans ignored those rules while clustering near the corner of the northwest end zone. 

OU's athletics department went to extensive measures to enforce COVID-19 mitigation policies at the Sooners' most recent home game on Sept. 26, employing 25 ushers to enforce masking and social distancing and using flagged ropes to separate seating pods of 2-10 students.

Oklahoma and Texas are tied, 17-17, early in the third quarter.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments