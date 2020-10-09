OU football: Texas’ student newspaper, The Daily Texan, talks Red River Showdown, predictions

This season’s installment of the Red River Showdown is unlike those of years past.
For the first time since 2005, Oklahoma (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) will not be entering the matchup as a ranked team, which also means it’s the first time in three years that the rivalry game will not feature two top-25 ranked opponents. Instead, this year’s OU-Texas contest will be between two teams entering must-win situations after disappointing losses.
The Daily spoke with The Daily Texan’s sports editor, Myah Taylor, about her predictions for Saturday’s game. Here's what she had to say:
The Daily: What makes Texas (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) different this season from previous seasons?
The Daily Texan: "I think their offense seems a lot more explosive. (UT) leads the nation in points per game with 51 average points, so the offense looks a lot better. But, they’re still struggling on defense a lot, I would say, but the offense looks really good."
Daily: What went wrong in Texas’ 33-31 loss to TCU?
Texan: "Penalties happened on both sides of the ball, but they were really bad for (Texas). One player was ejected and it felt like they were really beating themselves. There were also miscommunications on offense. There were (dropped touchdowns) from receivers and one miscommunication led to Ehlinger throwing a pick before half. … So, the offense kind of stalled last week, and the defense had good moments but, in moments that really mattered, didn’t show up."
Daily: In your opinion, how has Sam Ehlinger performed this season?
Texan: "Ehlinger is the heart and soul of the team. He’s thrown 14 touchdowns through the first three games, and he’s really been rolling. I think in terms of the Heisman conversation, he’s been a little bit overlooked. (Ehlinger) really does have to carry the team in a lot of ways, like he did against Texas Tech. They were in a hole and he rallied the team, (helping them) comeback with under three minutes to go down 15. Heading into this matchup, he’s very adamant about winning. He had his availability on Tuesday, and he said he's really been trying to talk with his teammates to make sure they're all on the same page and that they're all focused and disciplined. Like I said, he’s the heart of the team."
Daily: What have you seen from head coach Tom Herman, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and defensive coordinator Chris Ash this season?
Texan: "Herman has always had a lot of faith in his players, and I don’t think that’s really changed (this season). Sometimes though, I think he was too reliant on their talent and so the team doesn’t always seem very disciplined. But, he has a lot of faith in his players and in the two new coaches. Yurcich seems very detail oriented. They’ve been able to score more points with him, so whatever he’s doing seems to be working. Ash has proven himself as a defensive coordinator in the past, but still fans are wanting to see more from him. … Oklahoma has a really high powered offense, so I think this will be a big test for that defense."
Daily: To likely keep their Big 12 title and College Football Playoff hopes alive, what should fans expect from Texas this weekend?
Texan: "Well, the thing about Texas is that they’re unpredictable each week. They almost seem like a different team each week. (Right now), I almost want to say Texas fans are expecting to be let down (because Texas) tends to just not show up some weeks and then show up other weeks. A common criticism of Texas teams is that they play up or down to their opponent, and we saw that against (TCU and Texas Tech). But, whenever the stakes are high, usually Texas plays up. And so, even though Oklahoma's 1-2, because of the rivalry and because of the history, I do think that Texas will play up in that sense."
Daily: What should the Longhorn defense do to slow down Oklahoma’s offense?
Texan: "Tackling. I mean, we saw that last year on CeeDee Lamb’s (51-yard) touchdown play. They bust coverages way too much. And even with the Texas Tech game tackling just wasn't there. They seemed a lot more improved last week against TCU, but there were still some moments where Max Duggan ran right through them. And so, I definitely think tackling is the key."
Daily: Any final score predictions for the game?
Texan: "I think it’s going to be close. I’m going to take Texas, 37-30."
