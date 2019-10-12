You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Texas' Malcom Roach ejected with targeting call with hit on CeeDee Lamb

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

DALLAS — Senior Texas defensive lineman Malcom Roach was ejected on a targeting call, after hitting junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb when he was already on the ground in the third quarter of No. 6 Oklahoma's match against No. 11 Texas in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts completed a nine-yard pass to Lamb, who slid right before Roach approached closer and lowered his helmet when Lamb was already on the ground.

Lamb would go on to catch a 51-yard touchdown pass from Hurts on the same drive. 

The Sooners lead 17-10 in the third quarter.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

