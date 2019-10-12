OU football: Texas' Malcom Roach ejected with targeting call with hit on CeeDee Lamb

DALLAS — Senior Texas defensive lineman Malcom Roach was ejected on a targeting call, after hitting junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb when he was already on the ground in the third quarter of No. 6 Oklahoma's match against No. 11 Texas in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday.
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts completed a nine-yard pass to Lamb, who slid right before Roach approached closer and lowered his helmet when Lamb was already on the ground.
Lamb would go on to catch a 51-yard touchdown pass from Hurts on the same drive.
The Sooners lead 17-10 in the third quarter.
