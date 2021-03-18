You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Team captain, starting safety Pat Fields to miss majority of spring practice after 'cleanup procedure'

Pat Fields

Junior safety Pat Fields realizes he missed a player during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Rising senior Pat Fields will "miss the majority if not all of spring ball" after a "cleanup procedure" he's about to undergo, head coach Lincoln Riley told the media Thursday morning.

A 2020 team captain for the Sooners, Fields started at free safety in 10 games last season, registering 44 tackles and one interception, which came in OU's 27-21 Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State. The Tulsa native out of Union High School has 122 career tackles with seven tackles for loss and two sacks to his name.

"(It's) something that's pretty minor, but we'll go ahead and get that cleaned up," Riley said of Fields' ailment. "And if we get him some for the end of spring ball, great. If not, then he'll be certainly a full go ready to go as we jump into our summer period."

Riley did not give any additional specifics about Fields' issue. The Sooners are set to begin spring practice on Monday, March 22 and will hold their annual spring game on Saturday, April 24 with 25 percent stadium capacity due to COVID-19.

