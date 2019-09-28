OU football: 3 takeaways from the Sooners' victory over Texas Tech

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) took down Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12), 55-16, Saturday in Norman.
Here are three takeaways from the victory
Defense shows resiliency
Saturday was the defense's best performance of the season thus far, but they impressed in ways other than just the stat sheet.
Alex Grinch's group played with an aggression and resiliency that Sooner fans haven't seen in quite some time. This was seen best in the second quarter when Texas Tech converted a fake punt and proceeded to get a 58-yard run inside the Sooner five-yard line.
While past Oklahoma teams would have likely folded and allowed a touchdown, the Sooners stepped up and forced a field goal from the Red Raiders. Grinch has often preached how he wants to see his team play with a high tenacity, and Saturday was his team's best showcase so far.
Jalen Hurts shows pinpoint deep accuracy
Graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts has been one of college football's best players in 2019, but there were still those that doubted his ability to throw the ball down the field effectively.
Saturday he proved early and often that his throwing prowess has evolved since coming to Norman in January. He threw two perfect deep passes to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo in the first half, one for 48 yards and another for 74.
With the combination of his throwing and running ability, Hurts has cemented himself firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Oklahoma looks elite against Big 12 competition
The Sooners looked excellent in their first three games, but their critics chalked that up to weak competition.
Texas Tech is by no means the best team that Oklahoma will see in 2019. But a dominating performance against a conference opponent is a good sign for the Sooners. The Red Raiders had the 32nd ranked total defense in the country going into the match, and Lincoln Riley's offense looked unstoppable.
Defensively, Texas Tech struggled to move the ball all game, and the absence of quarterback Alan Bowman certainly helped the Sooners, who will face better competition. But Saturday was a good sign for the rest of conference play.
