OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' win over Kansas

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) continued its dominant start to the 2019 season with a 45-20 victory over Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12). 

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Offensive line continues to show weaknesses

The 2018 Sooner offensive line won the Joe Moore Award for being the nation's best protection unit. Four of the five starters from that line went on to be selected in the NFL Draft, and there are clear signs of regression with this season's new group.

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was pressured often by the Jayhawks' defense. It's not the first time that the line has been suspect, either. 

With No. 11 Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) looming next Saturday, the Sooners will need to tighten up their protection. The Longhorns will be the best front seven that the Sooners have seen all year, and Hurts will need more time to throw and the running backs will need more holes to run through.

Defense struggles briefly, but looks good overall

After the Sooners' dominant defensive performance in a 55-16 win last week, first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's approval rating among Sooner fans was through the roof. 

The defense certainly didn't play as bad as it did against Kansas in 2018, when the Jayhawks put up 40 points on Owen Field, but there were some signs of regression. Kansas put together a 98-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, and running back Pooka Williams Jr. was able to get whatever he wanted.

There were many bright spots to the defense. Outside of the 98-yard drive, they struggled to move the ball. But the fact that they gave up a drive like that to a team as weak as Kansas could be alarming

Penalties, penalties, penalties

There were penalties seemingly everywhere for Oklahoma.

It's no secret that this Sooner team has struggled staying disciplined and avoiding penalties, and that trend continued on Saturday. From a pass interference by senior cornerback Parnell Motley to a block in the back that negated a CeeDee Lamb punt-return touchdown.

The Sooners finished with eight penalties for 89 yards. It ended up not mattering that much in the long run as the Jayhawks also racked up penalties, but this has been one of the biggest question marks for the Sooners all season. 

The Sooners have been able to overcome the penalties so far this season, but it could prove troublesome down the road as they face more elite competition.

