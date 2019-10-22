You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 2020 schedule

Davis

Freshman cornerback Jaden Davis shoves his opponent during the Red River Showdown Oct. 12.

 Paxson Haws/Crimson Quarterly

Oklahoma released its 2020 football schedule Tuesday morning and it features OU-Texas and Bedlam in the span of three weeks, as well as a trip to New York for a rematch against West Point.

Here are three takeaways from OU's 2020 schedule:

Action-packed October

The Sooners play Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 10 and Oklahoma State at home on Oct. 24. In between that is a road game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, on Oct. 17.

October begins with a home match against Baylor on Oct. 3 and ends with TCU Oct. 31 in Fort Worth, Texas. The month is packed with important matchups, and it'll be a real test for a first-year starting quarterback in the backfield for the Sooners, which looks to be either Spencer Rattler or Tanner Mordecai.

Traveling

Every other year the Sooner team has to make the trek to the destination that's the most out-of-the-way: Morgantown, West Virginia. 

The last time Oklahoma made the journey was when Kyler Murray and Mountaineer quarterback Will Grier lead their offenses combined for 1,372 total yards of offense in the Sooners' 59-52 win on primetime TV in November. The Sooners have never lost on Mountaineer Field.

The Sooners' farthest trip will be to West Point, New York, on Sept. 26 to put a lid on September matchups. 

Early bye week

Oklahoma's gets a bye week fairly early in the season after its match against Missouri State on Oct. 26. The last time the Sooners had a bye week after the second game was in 2012.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

