OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' overtime win over Baylor in Big 12 Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 6 Oklahoma won its fifth-straight conference championship by taking down No. 7 Baylor, 30-23, at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
The win was crucial in potentially securing a third-straight College Football Playoff appearance, which the Sooners appear to have a good chance of achieving now.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooner victory:
College Football Playoff berth is now likely for Oklahoma
With the win, Oklahoma finished conference play with a 13-1 record for the third-straight season, and the team now has a good chance of making its third-straight College Football Playoff.
No. 5 Utah lost to to No. 13 Oregon, 37-15, and No. 4 Georgia is a significant underdog in the SEC Championship against No. 2 LSU. If the Tigers can keep the Bulldogs down, Oklahoma would almost certainly be the fourth team selected for the national semifinals.
This would set up the Sooners for a battle with No. 1 Ohio State in either the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, or the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, depending on the outcome of the SEC Championship.
Jalen Hurts still struggles with turnovers and running the ball
Turnovers have been a problem for senior quarterback Jalen Hurts in recent weeks, and that trend continued in Arlington.
Hurts struggled to hang on to the ball, as he had back-to-back turnovers in the second quarter with the Sooners holding a lead. The first came with a lost fumble, his sixth of the season, at the Oklahoma 40-yard line, and the second was an interception deep in Sooner territory.
Hurts and the Sooners have been vocal about their aspirations to win a national championship, and if they want to reach that goal, the offense will need to cut back on the turnovers.
Defense continues to prove its worth
As impossible as it may have seemed a year ago, the Oklahoma defense has proved time and again that it is capable of carrying the offense to a win when it is called upon.
Through three quarters of play, Baylor was only able to muster up 111 yards of total offense and 13 points. Outside of an 81-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, the Bears were seemingly never able to get anything going on offense for the entire game.
With the number of turnovers the offense has produced, the Sooner defense has been instrumental in getting the team where it is today. If the Sooners do reach the College Football Playoff, the defense will likely have to continue to play with the same level of excellence it's shown in recent weeks.
