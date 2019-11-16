OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' comeback win over Baylor

WACO, Texas — After a dramatic second half comeback, No. 10 Oklahoma escaped McLane Stadium with a win over No. 13 Baylor, 34-31.
The win gave the Sooners a signature win on the year and saved their College Football Playoff hopes.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes alive
With the win, the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) still have a puncher's chance to make the national semifinals. If it wins out, Oklahoma would have a strong case for the fourth spot, placing them in the Peach Bowl or Fiesta Bowl.
The Sooners would need to take down TCU next week at home, Oklahoma State in Stillwater and whichever team reaches the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7. The Sooners would boast a 12-1 record with a conference title and a signature road win against Baylor.
They will likely be compared to a 12-1 Pac-12 champion and potentially an 11-1 Alabama team. The Sooners don't entirely control their own destiny, but they can still make a good argument for themselves.
Young receivers shine in CeeDee Lamb's absence
With junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missing the game with an undisclosed injury, someone needed to step up in his absence. Freshmen Theo Wease Jr. and Austin Stogner rose to the occasion when called upon to make big plays.
Stogner reeled in two touchdown passes to keep the Sooners within comeback range, and Wease Jr. elusively reached the end zone in the third quarter to make it a 7-point game.
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts has leaned on Lamb and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo for much of the season, and the young crop of elite talent has largely taken a backseat. But if Saturday's game is any indication, the Sooners' future at the skill positions is bright.
Defense finally steps up when needed
After over a month of failing to force a turnover, the Oklahoma defense was finally able to get the ball back in the hands of the offense.
Senior cornerback Parnell Motley forced a fumble in the third quarter and sophomore safety Patrick Fields scooped it up to set the tone for the eventual comeback. The Sooners didn't allow any scoring from the Bears' offense in the second half.
Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer dominated early, accounting for four touchdowns in the first half, but he was barely able to get anything going afterward. After two embarrassing performances against Kansas State and Iowa State, the Sooners now have this second half to build on.
