OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 52-14 win against West Virginia

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) continued its stellar season with a 52-14 win over West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) Saturday afternoon.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooner victory:
Defense shows no signs of slowing down
After arguably its best defensive performance of the season in last week's 34-27 win over Texas, it was critical for the Sooners to continue to build on their momentum.
It wasn't a perfect performance, but overall Oklahoma was able to stifle the Mountaineer offense. In particular, the cornerbacks looked excellent against the deep ball. One on drive, West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall through three straight deep passes down the sideline, and junior Tre Brown and senior Parnell Motley both played near perfect coverage to break up the passes.
The Mountaineers were held scoreless in the second half.
Jalen Hurts improves on mistakes
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts has been almost perfect throughout his lone season as a Sooner. However, he made two red zone turnovers in the first half when the Sooners had the opportunity to increase their lead in OU's 34-27 win over Texas.
Against West Virginia, Hurts looked much sharper and had a near-flawless stat line, with 16-for-17 passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns, while garnering 92 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
In particular, Hurts' deep ball looked impressive as well. His ability to throw the ball was one a question mark in his game, but he has continued answer those questions throughout the year. His 46-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Lee Morris was one of his best deep throws of the year, and he had another excellent deep pass to freshman wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. that resulted in a 34-yard gain.
Trey Sermon still largely absent
Junior running back Trey Sermon has been a featured part of Lincoln Riley's offense since his freshman season in 2017, but he hasn't seen much of the field in recent weeks for the Sooners.
The Marietta, Georgia native played almost every snap against Texas, but didn't touch the ball once in the game. Against West Virginia, Sermon only had one carry prior to the fourth quarter. There have been no indications that the scarcity of opportunities for Sermon are injury related.
Prior to the Texas game, Sermon 345 rushing yards and four touchdowns. It is unclear as to what his role will be in the offense as the season progresses, and sophomore Kennedy Brooks took the bulk of the carries on Saturday. Brooks finished with 10 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown.
